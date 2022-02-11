Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 172,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,074. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 151,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

