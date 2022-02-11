-$0.55 EPS Expected for Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s earnings. Recruiter.com Group posted earnings per share of ($3.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Recruiter.com Group.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ RCRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,906. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.71. Recruiter.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recruiter.com Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Recruiter.com Group worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

