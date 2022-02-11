Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Grows By 540.0%

Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLLIU stock remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,124. Globalink Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globalink Investment stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

