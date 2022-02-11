Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.35. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affirm stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.