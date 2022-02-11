NextDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $303,425.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $303,425.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,272,012,960 coins and its circulating supply is 2,231,780,850 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

