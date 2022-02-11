Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $44,758.02

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $44,758.02 and $863.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002816 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PYRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.