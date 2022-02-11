Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce sales of $18.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 million to $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE remained flat at $$2.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,202. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

