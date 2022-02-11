Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post sales of $2.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 13,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.