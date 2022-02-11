Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 473,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

