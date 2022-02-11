H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

