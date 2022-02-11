Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by 35.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Badger Meter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

