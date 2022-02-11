Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Increases By 2,050.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MICR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

