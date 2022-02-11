Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post sales of $63.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.92 million. Repay posted sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $220.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $299.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Repay by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repay by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.93.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

