Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Up 3,550.0% in January

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 3,550.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 2,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.88.
In other news, major shareholder Akicv Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sports Ventures Acquisition (AKIC)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.