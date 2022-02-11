Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Up 3,550.0% in January

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 3,550.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 2,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

In other news, major shareholder Akicv Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

