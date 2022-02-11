Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in January

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Bouygues stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

