Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in January

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Bouygues stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.
About Bouygues
