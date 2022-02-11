Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.64. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains GP.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 507,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,656. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

