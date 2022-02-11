EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of EQT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 812,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,255. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

