American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.93. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.81 and a 52-week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

