American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $378,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

