HaloDAO Achieves Market Cap of $184,505.58 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $184,505.58 and $46,027.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.00 or 0.06858624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,485.99 or 0.99895637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006187 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

