Grimm Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Grimm has a market cap of $25,731.09 and $12.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRIMMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.