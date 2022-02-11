Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.38

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 26221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lazard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Lazard by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 224,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

