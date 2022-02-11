Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.41. James River Group posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 801.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.25. 8,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. James River Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.