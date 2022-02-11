-$0.01 EPS Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.21). New Relic reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

