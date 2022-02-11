NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCCGF remained flat at $$3.07 during midday trading on Friday. NCC Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

