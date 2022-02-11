Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Increases By 5,900.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GLAPF remained flat at $$14.07 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

