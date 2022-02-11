Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Rises By 7,300.0%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,032,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPMD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 2,661,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.82. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

