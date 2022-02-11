Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Rises By 7,300.0%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,032,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CPMD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 2,661,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.82. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile
