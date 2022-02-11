Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MARUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

MARUY traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.56. 5,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

