Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Grows By 5,196.1%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a growth of 5,196.1% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.