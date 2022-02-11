Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Grows By 5,196.1%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a growth of 5,196.1% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.81.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
