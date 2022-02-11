Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 807.0% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 58.93% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.1067 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

