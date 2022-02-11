Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.800-$9.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.87. 102,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $244.71. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

