ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. 838,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,310. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €45.00 ($51.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

