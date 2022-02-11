Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Belden updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. 15,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,061. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belden stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

