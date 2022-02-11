CIBC Increases Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$70.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

