$2.38 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.56. Generac reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $13.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. increased their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $13.29 on Friday, reaching $275.46. 15,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.04 and a 200-day moving average of $394.50. Generac has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.