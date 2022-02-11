SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

SPSC stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

