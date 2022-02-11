Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.75 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $9,167.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00009972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.29 or 0.06848616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.81 or 1.00192132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,107 coins and its circulating supply is 649,492 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

