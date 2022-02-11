ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $8,114.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

