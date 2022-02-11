The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $9.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mosaic.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.01. 604,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

