$0.48 EPS Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.