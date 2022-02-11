Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.34

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$41.34 and last traded at C$41.49, with a volume of 72542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.