Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 234,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,969,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

