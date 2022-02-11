Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 234,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,969,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.18.
About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
