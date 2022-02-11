VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,977,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VirExit Technologies stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. 9,117,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,330,482. VirExit Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.12.
VirExit Technologies Company Profile
