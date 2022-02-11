Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of Zijin Mining Group stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
