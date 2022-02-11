MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.72

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 21297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.13.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

