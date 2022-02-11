Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Expands By 650.0%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS UPMMY traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,444. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.