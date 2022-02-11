Axe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,809.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Axe has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $68,578.41 and approximately $47,809.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00304141 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.