Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to post sales of $214.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.95 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $729.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $7,364,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $26,289,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

