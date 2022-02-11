Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $28.67

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

