Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.47. 162,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

